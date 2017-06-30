GST rollout, launch in India: BJP to engage its traders cell to counter Mamata Banerjee’s charge on tax regime

The Congress yesterday said it would skip the government’s June 30 midnight session for the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), prompting more and more opposition parties to jump on the boycott bandwagon.

The state BJP leadership has decided to engage members of their traders cell and other frontal organizations to raise awareness-cum-training programme on Goods and Services Tax (GST)among small and medium traders of the state. The decision comes in the backdrop of BJP facing flak from opposition especially Congress and Trinamool Congress over the roll out of GST from tomorrow. “There is lot of confusion among traders regarding what will be the actual rate of tax, how much will be the difference from the previous tax slabs. “So we have decided that we will organise small workshops in association with various traders organisation to raise awareness about GST and benefits this system will bring for the traders,” a senior state BJP leader said. The state BJP leadership feels that such workshops will also be utilised to counter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s charge regarding GST. “Resource persons would enlighten the participants about the GST and also give answers to their queries. Apart from this we will also tell the traders not to pay heed to what TMC and Congress are saying. They are spreading canards just like they did during demonetisation,” the BJP leader said.

While the Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party and Left parties announced they would not attend the special celebrations announced by the government, the JD(U) said it would leave the decision to its MPs.