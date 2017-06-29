GST rollout: From suffering of farmers to unemployment, 3 reasons Congress listed for boycotting midnight event

Azad went on to say that all three events were related to Independence day and by holding the event in the Central Hall. (Source: ANI)

GST rollout: The Congress party on Thursday in a press conference announced that they would not be attending the rollout ceremony of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The grand old party of India listed the reasons for not attending the event and also made use of the opportunity to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking on the occasion said that during the entire history of independent India, the Central Hall of the Parliament has only been used thrice for an event at midnight, the first time the Central Hall was used at midnight was on Independence Day itself in 1947, and then on the silver jubilee and golden jubilee of independence. Azad went on to say that all three events were related to Independence day and by holding the event in the Central Hall, the BJP is reducing the sanctity of the Central Hall and of Independence day. The Congress spokesperson also said that the BJP, unlike the Congress, had no role to play in India’s Independence and accused it of being callous in its approach to historical achievements. Here are three reasons the Congress listed for not attending the event:

1. The Congress says the BJP hastened the rollout of the GST – Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also accused the government on the same point.

2. The Congress has said that the Goods and Services Tax is not small business friendly.

3. Congress also blasted BJP led government over unemployment among youth by saying Centre had said that it will create employment for 10 crore people, but the government has not created jobs for even a fraction of that number.

Congress also said that farmers are suffering due to BJP across the nation. Azad also accused the BJP of only paying lip service to women’s issues and safety. Azad added that the government has turned a deaf year to the suffering of women and added that that crimes against women are the worst in states ruled by the BJP.