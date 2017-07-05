GST rollout: Fireworks manufacturing units call off stir

Fireworks manufacturing units in the district, on a strike against the levy of 28 per cent GST on fireworks, called off their protest today, following an assurance by the Centre to consider their demands. (PTI)

Fireworks manufacturing units in the district, on a strike against the levy of 28 per cent GST on fireworks, called off their protest today, following an assurance by the Centre to consider their demands. Talking to reporters here, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association president Asaithambi said the Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry assured to consider their demand. Tamil Nadu Ministers Jayakumar and Rajendra Balaji also appealed to end the strike and promised to find a solution, he said. About 700 fireworks units and 600 marketing units went on an indefenite strike from June 30 to protest against 28 per cent GST on fireworks. Besides, 400 match units were also on strike to protest against 18 per cent GST imposed on their trade. The decision to withdraw the strike was taken at a consultative meeting of the association, he added.