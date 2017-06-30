GST rollout: Cracks appear in Opposition unity, now NCP leader Praful Patel questions boycott of mega Parliament event

Patel in his tweet said ”Now why so much fuss over the launch function”. (Source: PTI)

GST Rollout: Former Union Civil Aviation Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel has questioned the stance of the opposition parties over not attending the launch ceremony of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which will be launched at an event that will begin on Friday night. This has further widened the cracks in the Opposition unity, which has seen Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party do a U-turn and announce it is attending the event after saying it would not. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar led JD(U) too played hot and cold before announcing Nitish will not attend, even as it would send an official representative to the event. Praful Patel in his tweets said that state ministers from across party lines took part in the process which approved the GST rates for various goods and services, so there shouldn’t be a reason for political parties not to attend the launch event. Patel in his tweet said ”Now why so much fuss over the launch function”.

The Congress, had in a press conference held on Thursday cited multiple reasons to not attend the GST rollout event. Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media that Congress would not take part in the ceremony as it did not think the venue was right for the event. In the press conference, the Congress also said that they will not attend the event as they opposed violence under Dalits, women and minorities. The party also cited farmer suicide as a reason to stay away from the event.

The government has sent an invite to all members of parliament, irrespective of party allegiance, to attend the GST rollout ceremony.