GST rollout: After Mamata Banerjee, Congress pulls out of midnight session on June 30

Congress has decided not to attend the GST launch event on June 30. (Source: PTI)

Putting end to all speculation, the Indian National Congress has finally decided not to attend the PM Narendra Modi led NDA government organised midnight session of the GST launch on June 30, reported ANI. The decision has been taken only one day after the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress had decided to boycott the event as well. The news was confirmed by senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi on Thursday morning. “Congress has decided not to attend GST midnight session on June 30 in Parliament,” Chaturvedi was quoted as saying by ANI. This announcement has also ruled out the possibility of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attending the event.

Yesterday, TMC had announced that it will boycott the special sitting of Parliament on the midnight of June 30 to rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) where President Pranab Mukherjee will also be present along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee through a Facebook post had said that government’s decision to implement GST in a hurried manner from July 1 is an epic blunder like demonetisation. She added that members of TMC won’t be attending the event as a mark of their protest.

“We are saying the economy is not yet ready to face the GST from the 1st of July, 2017,” Banerjee wrote while adding that, “the entire business community, especially the small and medium ones, is scared and confused. Small business entities are not yet ready with the basic requirements like invoice, accounting system, IT system, and etcetera.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said even though there might be some small glitches in the beginning, things will smoothen up. “I don’t think there will be a teething problem with GST. Small issues always come when you make changes. I am sure the system is fully geared up and will eventually smoothen,” he added.