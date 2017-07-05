GST launched in Jammu and Kashmir; assembly adopts new tax regime after ruckus (Reuters).

After a lot of opposition, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has cleared the launch of GST in the state as per the reports by ANI today. It comes as a big relief for the residents of the state as industrial units had stopped production in view of pending bills and supply problems due to non-implementation of GST in the state. The agreement over the new tax regime happened a day after MLA Rasheed Engineer had created a ruckus in the state assembly yesterday. The Speaker of the Assembly had adjourned the meeting as the situation had gone out of hand. Citing yesterday’s incident the assembly speaker Kavinder Gupta according to a PTI report folded his hands and asked the House members not to use ‘unparliamentary language.’ He said,”It is my hand-folded request to the members not to use unparliamentary language. I apologize on behalf of those who used unparliamentary words. The members should exercise restraint while responding to statements.” Earlier on Monday Union Minister Jitendra Singh had expressed confidence that the new tax regime will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, yesterday Revenue Minister Hashmukh Adhia in a press conference said that the price situation and supply is being closely monitored. During the interview, Adhia talked about the implementation of GST and said that implementation of the new tax regime has been smooth. Mentioning the role of manufacturers in GST, Revenue Secretary said,”Manufacturers have to give an advertisement in the newspaper about a change of price & revised price to be displayed alongside old price.” Adhia said that about 2 lakh new registrations have been done on the GST Network, 39,000 already approved.