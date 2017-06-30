GST launch in India: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for GST rollout hurry, dubs it self promotion

A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way, says Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

GST launch in India: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi slammed the NDA Government for its intent to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) today at midnight as the reform is not fully ready. Taking to Twitter he said that the the Narendra Modi Government is hurrying to launch the tax only for its “self promotion”. “A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle”, he tweeted. In a series of tweets he added that the country deserved a GST that did not put its “ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain and anxiety”.

While pointing out that Congress had championed and backed the GST reform, he further said that just like demonetisation, GST is also being rolled out by an insensitive government. “ GST is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive Govt without planning foresight and institutional readiness”, he added.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party decided to attend the rollout event of the GST at the last moment. Apart from Congress, other Opposition parties which have decided not to be part of the event include Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left parties. The event will be held in the Parliament today midnight. Urging Opposition parties to reconsider their decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked them not to ‘disassociate’ themselves from a decision which they were also part of, an Indian Express report said.

The Congress yesterday gave several reasons for their decision not to attend the GST rollout event. Speaking to media persons, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media that the would not be part of the event as it felt the venue was not right for the event. The parties also said they decided not to attend as they opposed violence on Dalits, women and minorities. The Congress also cited farmer suicides as a reason not to attend the event.