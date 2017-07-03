GST jokes: Top 20 hilarious memes, GIFs, animated pics, videos going viral on social media, breaking internet

Here are some of the hilarious and ROFL kind of tweets on GST. (Pic source: Aficionado Babu @GaurangBhardwa1)

GST jokes in India: GST is now a reality but according to several media reports and public reaction there is still so much confusion regarding this major tax reform passed by the BJP led NDA government. Even President Pranab Mukherjee has said that GST is similar to the introduction of VAT when there was initial resistance and when a change of this magnitude is undertaken, however positive it may be, there are bound to be some teething troubles and difficulties. “We will have to solve these with understanding and speed to ensure that it does not impact the growth momentum of the economy. Such major changes always depend on their effective implementation,” he said. The new tax regime was ushered in at a late night event in the historic Central Hall of Parliament, reminiscent of the midnight ‘tryst with destiny’ speech of then PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) – India’s biggest tax reform since independence — came into force after 17 tumultuous years of debate, unifying more than a dozen central and state levies but doubts remained if the transition to a national sales tax will be without any glitch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the new levy as good and simple tax that marks economic integration of India. Now amid confusion and queries, a number of jokes, memes, GIFs and animated pics are going viral on social media, especially Twitter. Here are some of the hilarious and ROFL kind of tweets on GST:-

#GST is new “Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyo maara?”???? — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 28, 2017

BJP voter after knowing that #GST will make alcohol more expensive pic.twitter.com/wLkRJSjJF5 — Professor (@BeerOholic) May 19, 2017

Bolega yeh.. gaali mujhe milegi. ???? pic.twitter.com/yKqNApVCKW — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 31, 2016

Now there are 3 things a woman can’t understand:

– A Man

– Offside Rule

– GST — Advanced Maushi (@AdvancedMaushi) June 17, 2017

I thought Congress party blindly supports anything starting with “G”..

But then GST is an eye opener ???????????? — Sheetal Mishra (@itssitu) June 29, 2017

When someone tries to explain GST to me it sounds like….#gstrollout pic.twitter.com/P2y7npBT5v — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) June 30, 2017

Right now:

If on one end @deepikapadukone offered to marry me.

On the other: my CA offered to properly explain GST to me. I’d marry my CA. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) June 29, 2017

GST

First proposed in 2003, the idea of GST was bogged down for years in bipartisan debate, with political parties in government trying to push it and those in opposition dragging it down. Before Modi came to power three years ago, his party was not particularly in favour of the GST.

Over 1,200 items, from shampoo to tea to automobiles, have been put in four broad tax categories.

Unbranded food staples including vegetables, milk, eggs and flour will be exempt from GST, along with health and education services. Tea, edible oils, sugar, textiles and baby formula will attract a 5 per cent tax.

(This is a pure social media humour story; entirely based on tweets and other social media reactions.)