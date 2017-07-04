GST in Jammu and Kashmir: Ruckus in Assembly over new one tax, one nation regime

The ruckus in the assembly was created during the discussion over approval to be granted to GST. (ANI)

GST in Jammu and Kashmir: In shocking scenes seen in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today, MLA Rasheed Engineer scuffled with marshalls who were trying to control the ruckus in the house, India Today TV and CNN News 18 reported. The ruckus in the assembly was created during the discussion over approval to be granted to GST. As the situation went out of hand, Speaker adjourned the Assembly till 2:30 pm. The report comes a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh had expressed confidence that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in the next three to four days. Singh had played down reports of differences between the BJP and the PDP, the ruling coalition partners in the state. The minister had said that there were “hiccups” raised by opposition parties for “political consideration” and that the non-implementation of GST will lead to losses for local industry and traders. “All of us should stay assured that the GST will soon be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. There is no surrender. I have told you that the GST will be implemented very soon. It will be implemented in next three to four days,” Singh had told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Opposition National Conference had warned Mehbooba Mufti-led government of “severe consequences” if it implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in its present form, saying the party would not allow state to accept the new tax regime till adequate safeguards were put in place. “Our position is that till we get the constitutional, administrative and economic safeguards, NC will not accept the GST…They (government) should not do it (implement GST in its present form). But if they still do it, they will have to face the consequences,” senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather had said.

Rather, accompanied by party state spokesperson Junaid Mattu, said that the party would safeguard the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution. “We will do everything we can to safeguard it. If they (government) still are adamant to apply GST in its present form), we will explore other options to fight,” he said.