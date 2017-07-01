GST impact: Over 800 theatres in Tamil Nadu to stop screening films from July 3

The indefinite stop is to protest ‘lack of clarity’ on the tax amount to be levied. Mainly to protest the lack of clarity Multiplex theatres in Chennai had earlier announced the suspension of online booking facilities for this weekend.(Photo: IE)

In order to protest against GST rollout, over 800 theatres in Tamil Nadu will indefinitely stop the screening of films from July 3, Monday. The indefinite stop is to protest ‘lack of clarity’ on the tax amount to be levied. Mainly to protest the lack of clarity Multiplex theatres in Chennai had earlier announced the suspension of online booking facilities for this weekend and Abirami Ramanathan, president of Tamil Film Chamber of Commerce cancelled all shows from July 3, reported The Indian Express. “The state government needs to clarify how much tax will be levied on theatres after GST rollout. We request the state government to sort out the confusion immediately,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Talking about the notification sent by the Kerala government, he said Kerala Government had notified that on top of GST the municipalities would not levy an extra tax. “Some 10 lakh families are depending on our sector. If entertainment tax is levied by the state on top of GST, theatre owners will end up paying up to 53 percent of the ticket rate as tax,” Ramanathan added. Meanwhile, the President of TN Film Producers Council Vishal though a tweet sought clarity from Centre and State governments on the matter. “Need clarity from Centre and State on whether entertainment tax collected will be part of GST or separate in Tamil Nadu,” he wrote. Vishal also said that he has given a collective representation to Centre requesting to put regional cinema in the lowest slab.

Given collective representation to Centre requesting to put regional cinema in lowest slab: Vishal, Pres, TN Film Producers Council on #GST pic.twitter.com/gsWSTpHb5V — ANI (@ANI_news) July 1, 2017

Yesterday, the Tamil Nadu Government had said that the Commercial Taxes Department is fully prepared to implement the Goods and Services Tax in the state. According to the statement released by the government, 650 GST workshops presided by Finance Minister D Jayakumar was conducted in Tamil Nadu. It added, on the date more than 91

Also watch:

It added, on the date more than 91 per cent of the 6.50 lakh dealers who are registered with commercial tax department has migrated to the GSTN platform. The tax department officials are well trained in GST Acts and are fully set with hands-on training in GSTN Software Application.