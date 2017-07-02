GST impact: Opposition stems from politics, ignorance, says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

GST impact: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said the new tax regime is one of the biggest reform movements the country has witnessed post-independence and it should be celebrated in all possible ways. (PTI)

GST impact: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that only a small section of people are criticising GST, either due to political reasons or out of their ignorance. He said the new tax regime is one of the biggest reform movements the country has witnessed post-independence and it should be celebrated in all possible ways. “I fail to understand why some political parties are now raising objections or some sort of hue and cry unnecessarily (against GST) without any substantial reason,” he said speaking at a discussion on GST (Goods and Service Tax) with city’s businessmen here. Listing out various benefits of the GST, he said it is the duty of everyone of the country to support it.

“I would like to appeal to them not to oppose a positive reform … a reformatory step … just for political reasons,” he said. The minister for science and technology also said those who oppose GST should be educated about its positive results. “I am sure that only a small number of people are raising some small protest here and there. It is either due to some political reasons or most probably due to ignorance. Because they have not been educated amply about the positive outcomes of this great development that has taken place,” he said.

Detailing the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the last three years, Vardhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that all good laws, which would benefit the common people, were enacted despite opposition protests in Parliament. The previous UPA government had made India synonym of corruption, but the whole system of the country is now undergoing a cleansing process under Modi, the minister added.