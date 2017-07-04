GST impact on sanitary napkins: 12 pct tax on pads, 0 pct on condoms, Twitterati vent fury

Centre has taxed sanitary napkins at 12 pct. As far as women are concerned that is quite taxing especially as condoms have attracted 0 pct tax.

GST impact on Sanitary Napkins: The historical Goods and Service Tax (GST) was brought into existence on the stroke of midnight on June 30 at the iconic Central Hall of the Parliament. While GST may be the ‘biggest tax reform since 1947’ with which the country is set to see a drastic change as far as the economy is concerned, but its implementation on certain products has got some people confused. Centre has taxed sanitary napkins at 12 pct. As far as women are concerned that is quite taxing especially as condoms have attracted 0 pct tax. While items like sindoor, bangles and bindis have been classified under ‘essential’ by the government and are exempt from any tax, sanitary napkins have been put under ‘non-essential goods’. Needless to say, Twitterati are up in arms.

The reactions and questions are many. Is the government more concerned about a woman’s beauty over their health? Are they not aware that Sanitary Napkins are an essential item for a female between the age of 10 and 55 years and it is insensitive to tax it when items like condoms, sindoor, bangles and bindis have been exempted. Some have called it as ‘another example of patriarchy’, while others question Government’s concern over women’s health. Here are some examples of women who share their point of view on being taxed for being a female-

Sindoor, bangles and bindis are now tax-exempt. But. Not. Sanitary. Pads. Because women are rewarded in marriage not health. *slow clap* — Meghna Pant (@MeghnaPant) May 23, 2017

12% GST on sanitary napkins and NO GST on condoms?! its ape land all over again – how many women were on the panel legislating this? — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 2, 2017

GST of 12% on sanitary napkins is insane while condoms are tax free. Right to Health Vs Population control isn’t a good argument. — Sparrk Plug (@LirisThomas) July 4, 2017

Dear @narendramodi,why there is GST on Sanitary Napkins but not on Condoms and Sindoor? R these things more important than women’s hygiene? — Yukta Singh (@YuktaSingh14) June 13, 2017

On World Menstrual Hygiene day, DCW requests @arunjaitley ji 2 make sanitary napkins tax free under GST. Health hygiene 4 all women n girls. — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) May 28, 2017

Friends, sanitary napkins should be free under GST, plz tweet to @arunjaitley and make ur voice heard #LahuKaLagaan @SheSaysIndia — Kanan Gill (@KananGill) April 18, 2017

The only explanation for sanitary napkins being taxed at 12% under GST is that the GST council has ‘only’ men on it & men don’t get periods. — Vivek (@kaul_vivek) July 2, 2017

12% GST on sanitary napkins???!!! wake up #GOI-aapke ghar me maa bahen obviously nahin hai for u to pass this nonsense — Suchitra (@suchitrak) July 2, 2017

Not just women, men are also confused about why has the government taxed such an essential item.