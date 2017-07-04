  3. GST impact on sanitary napkins: 12 pct tax on pads, 0 pct on condoms, Twitterati vent fury

While GST may be the 'biggest tax reform since 1947' with which the country is set to see a drastic change as far as the economy is concerned, but its implementation on certain products has got some people confused.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 4, 2017 8:46 PM
gst, gst impact, GST impact on sanitary napkins, women health, periods, gst on sanitary napkins, gst sanitary napkins, Twitter reactions, Twitter, gst on condoms, goods and service tax, gst on sindoor, gst on bangles, gst on bindis, gst news Centre has taxed sanitary napkins at 12 pct. As far as women are concerned that is quite taxing especially as condoms have attracted 0 pct tax.

GST impact on Sanitary Napkins: The historical Goods and Service Tax (GST) was brought into existence on the stroke of midnight on June 30 at the iconic Central Hall of the Parliament. While GST may be the ‘biggest tax reform since 1947’ with which the country is set to see a drastic change as far as the economy is concerned, but its implementation on certain products has got some people confused. Centre has taxed sanitary napkins at 12 pct. As far as women are concerned that is quite taxing especially as condoms have attracted 0 pct tax. While items like sindoor, bangles and bindis have been classified under ‘essential’ by the government and are exempt from any tax, sanitary napkins have been put under ‘non-essential goods’. Needless to say, Twitterati are up in arms.

The reactions and questions are many. Is the government more concerned about a woman’s beauty over their health? Are they not aware that Sanitary Napkins are an essential item for a female between the age of 10 and 55 years and it is insensitive to tax it when items like condoms, sindoor, bangles and bindis have been exempted. Some have called it as ‘another example of patriarchy’, while others question Government’s concern over women’s health. Here are some examples of women who share their point of view on being taxed for being a female-

Not just women, men are also confused about why has the government taxed such an essential item.

