GST impact on infrastructure: New tax takes toll on award of road, railways, power projects

The value of projects awarded to build roads, railways, mining infrastructure, irrigation systems, water supply systems and power transmission lines fell 20.5% year-on-year to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in April-October 2017. This was even as the amount for which tendering took place rose 2.1% y-o-y to Rs 4.24 lakh crore during the seven-month period. Industry executives and experts said the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) slowed award of infrastructure projects during this period. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, told FE that while the first quarter was a good for tenders and projects awarded, issues related to GST from July onwards put a brake on both activities. He said, “Many tenders got postponed and re-tendered. But we are now beginning to see decisions being taken on these. We are seeing tenders getting issued by PowerGrid to railways. I believe the fourth quarter will see an acceleration in award of projects.”

The share of projects awarded declined across the infrastructure sector with the roads segment registering the sharpest drop of 62.3% to Rs 1,400-crore-worth project awards. According to a report by Dolat Capital, the roads sector used to contribute about 25% to the total project awards but this dropped to around 15-16% after July due to GST. There was just one major road project awarded during October — the integrated transit corridor — that was bid out by the Delhi public works department and was won by L&T for Rs 777 crore. The decline in awards was also on account of a fall in orders in the power distribution segment and by the Indian Railways. Power distribution projects worth Rs 2,600 crore were awarded in October, registering a fall of 36.3% y-o-y, but accounting for 15.6% of the total value of projects awarded in the month.

Among the major projects, Kalpataru Power won a bid worth Rs 910 crore for 500 kV and 225/90 kV lines. KEC International too won a project for a 400 kV transmission line worth Rs 392 crore in October. Abhaya Agarwal, infrastructure partner at EY India, too said project awards should pick up in the coming quarters. He told FE, “The allocation in the annual Budget has been going up for the last two-three years and the value of both the tenders issued and the projects awarded should be increasing in the coming months. We also need to see if there is a shift in terms of more responsibility on the states.”