GST impact on economy: Yogi Adityanath hails launch, says it will change destiny of poor

GST impact on economy of India: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said newly launched Goods and Service Tax will change the destiny of India’s poor. The chief minister added that poor will be benefited as GST will cut the cost of many commodities, adding, that traders will be able to get rid of Inspector Raj fears. “GST will change destiny of poor. Things will be cheaper. We’ll do away with corruption. Traders will get freedom from Inspector Raj,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI. Adityanath, who was speaking in Varanasi, made his comments just 2 days after the implementation of historic Goods and Services Tax across the nation. Earlier in the day, the UP CM assured people of providing regular electricity connections to those who don’t have any. “We are working towards providing regular connection to 60 lakh families which did not have access to electricity,” UP CM had said. Adityanath further said that transformers will be replaced under 48 hrs in rural areas and 24 hrs in urban areas, adding, that over 8000 transformers have been replaced in 100 days.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath had backed PM Narendra Modi’s recent remarks against cow vigilantism. “I feel the government is doing its work and no one should take law in their hand… We want to assure that there would be no action against any innocent person but the state government will not spare any criminal or mafia,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by IANS.

Adityanath also spoke on crucial issue of Triple Talaq, something which directly relates to rights of Muslim women said, “Triple Talaq is a social problem. It would have been better if the Muslim community itself finds a solution. I am happy that Muslim women themselves have come forward. We have created a cell and said that their dignity should be protected and also their self-reliance”, Adityanath said. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister elaborated that his government has no role to play in Ayodhya dispute. “(Ayodhya) the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice of India gave some good suggestions. The state government is not a party before the top court. I had gone to Ayodhya and said that both sides together should come to some decision… whatever cooperation is required at the state level, we will provide,” he said.