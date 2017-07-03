GST impact: Born just past midnight hour of June 30, Parents name baby GST, take Twitter by storm

The newborn was named GST by the parents as the baby was born just as the Centre rolled out the Goods and Services Tax. (Source: PTI)

GST Impact: The parents of a baby born in Beawa, Rajasthan just after midnight on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1 has been named GST by its parents. The newborn was named GST by the parents as the baby was born just as the Centre rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were quick to share the news online and send their good wishes to the parents and to the newborn baby. BJP’s national spokesperson Nalin Kohli had even shared a picture of the mother, child duo and in the caption the BJP leader wrote: This is an empowering #GST & #SabkaSathSabkaVikas image on #BadaltaBharat under @narendramodi ji @BJP4India, from Rajasthan @VasundharaBJP. Even Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted about the baby was named after the new tax regime. Raje’s tweet read, ”Live long & healthy Baby GST”.

Centre rolled out the Goods and Services tax to replace various central and state taxes such as excise tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), sales tax, etc with a single tax. Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu after the implementation of the GST had said people are very happy with the new tax regime. Naidu said, ”People are very happy as the GST has been implemented. It is sad that the Congress which had played a major role in introducing the GST did not take part in the rollout event for no reason,” Indian Express reported.

Live long & healthy Baby GST! ☺️ http://t.co/7gz8cOLVdL — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 2, 2017

Naidu went on to say that the citizens of the country were happy with PM Modi, Naidu said, ”People are very happy with Prime Minister Modi as he is taking good decisions”.