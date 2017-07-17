GST gets a new meaning as Monsoon Session starts today, courtesy PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, MoS’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS in Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, before the start of Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a yet another meaning to Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he had earlier defined as a “Good and Simple Tax.” Talking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM Modi said, “Just like rains make soil emit a pleasant smell, similarly, the successful implementation of the GST has filled the session with a new hope and excitement.” PM Modi wished that the Monsoon session moves ahead with the spirit of “Growing Stronger Together”, same as the other name of the GST spirit, ANI reported.

PM Modi said that the Monsoon Session is full of excitement due to the successful implementation of the One Nation, One Tax structure — GST. “I believe that all the parties, all the MPs, will take important decisions in the national interest by discussion and intention of value addition,” the PM said.

On Sunday during the All Party Meet ahead of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi had also talked about the spirit of “growing stronger together. “I am grateful once again to all of you for having joined hands together for the implementation of GST,” he said.

“GST has been in place for past 15 days and we have seen positive results in these 15 days. Check posts have been removed from the borders of many states and the movement of trucks has become easier,” he added.

On traders who have not yet come on board GST, PM said, “Centre has been working in close coordination with the states to bring on board the traders who have not yet been registered on GST platform by expediting the processes at the earliest.”

The Monsoon Session will see the election of the President and Vice-President and also the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9. During the session, the Opposition is expected to raise the issue of China, Jammu and Kashmir and Darjeeling unrest as well as the impact of GST and the attacks by cow vigilantes.