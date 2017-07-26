GST deadly impact: Wholesale trader commits suicide, blames new tax regime for the step

The body of Pinaki Dutta (45), a wholesale trader of grocery items in Narayanpur village of the district, was recovered from his room on Monday night, the police said.

A wholesale trader of grocery items has allegedly committed suicide in a village in Birbhum district, blaming ‘GST’ as the cause behind taking the extreme step, the police today said. The body of Pinaki Dutta (45), a wholesale trader of grocery items in Narayanpur village of the district, was recovered from his room on Monday night, the police said adding, the trader had consumed poison. A suicide note was found near the body where it was written – Amar mrityur jonne keu dayi noy… kebalmatro GST dayi (no one is responsible for my death… only GST is responsible), said a senior district police officer. “We have found a suicide note near the body. It is true that the letters GST are written in the note. But, we are not jumping to conclusions till our investigation is complete,” said Birbhum Superintendent of Police N Sudheer Kumar. A relative of Dutta said the trader was known in the village as a good person, but was worried for the last couple of days over his business. The note has evoked much curiosity in the village and adjoining localities. An autopsy was conducted on the body at Rampurhat hospital today and was later handed over to the relatives of Dutta.