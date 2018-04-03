GSAT-6A: Three days on, ISRO yet to re-establish link with country’s largest communication satellite

Three days have passed but ISRO scientists are still clueless about the status of the country’s largest communication satellite GSAT-6A. The ISRO lost communication from the satellite on Sunday, two days after its launch from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. However, efforts are still underway at the Bengaluru-based space agency to revive the link.

According to the ISRO, the satellite was to be placed in its orbit 36,000-km above the ground level after three orbit-raising manoeuvres. However, it is said that after the engine was fired before placing the satellite in its orbit, they stopped receiving communication from GSAT-6A.

Data shared by US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defence Command shows that all the three stages of placing the satellite in its orbit had gone off without a hitch, a Times of India report said.

The ISRO had also said that there was no report of malfunction during and after the launch in GSAT-6A. Also at different stages, the space agency had received no such indications. The space agency said that it is hopeful of resuming communication with the satellite as they have received no reports of glitch so far.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said that data shows that the Rs 270-crore satellite is still alive and restoration of the communication link is possible. “We are going through the data meticulously to establish a link with the satellite,” Sivan had said.

After Sunday’s development, ISRO in a statement said that it would not affect or delay other projects in any way.

GSAT-6A is a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus. It is similar to GSAT-6 which is orbiting the Earth since August 2015. The purpose of GSAT-6A is to provide a platform to develop technologies such as demonstrations of 6 m S-band unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques, useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.

GSAT-6A has a life span of 10 years.