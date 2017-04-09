‘Grounded’ for days over Air India slipper scandal, Ravindra Gaikwad to board first flight on Monday

Ravindra Gaikwad will board his first flight after ban lift on Monday. (Source: PTI)

The Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who has been in the news for last few weeks for his alleged attack on an Air India official, inclusion in the fly-list and the controversy that followed. After the ban was lifted a couple of days ago, Ravindra Gaikwad is set to board his first flight on Monday. Interestingly, the Maharashtra leader has once again chosen Air India for his trip.

The no-fly list was mooted by Air India on the day Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit the national carrier’s staff R Sukumar with his slipper. Air India had said that they were “examining” to create such a list. The following day, the Federation of Indian Airlines, which has Jet Airways, SpiceJet, IndiGo and GoAir as its members, while announcing a ban on Gaikwad, also proposed the promulgation of a “no-fly list which shall include the names of all unruly passengers.”

On Friday, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen had allegedly fought with the crew over not getting seats of her choice in an Air India flight from Delhi to Kolkata resulting in it being delayed by nearly 40 minutes. “Aviation regulator DGCA will start working on a civil aviation requirement (CAR) this week,” R N Choubey, secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation told PTI.

The aviation ministry also released an official statment on the matter. “Air travellers should note that safety and security for passengers and crew are our paramount priority. Unruly and disruptive behaviour will result in severe consequences. This includes police action for a specific incident as well as being placed on a no-fly list,” he said. About the incident involving the Shiv Sena member, the minister said Gaikwad had apologised and provided an undertaking that such incidents would not reoccur. “Therefore AI (Air India) has been advised to revoke his ban… Police investigations regarding Gaikwad’s conduct during the March 23 incident are under way and the law will take its own course,” Sinha said.

