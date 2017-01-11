Gross-favoritism, nepotism within Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP govt: Najeeb Jung

LG Najeeb Jung stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is inexperienced and arrogant because of the overwhelming majority of support he has. (PTI)

After a sudden resignation, last month, former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, who had been at loggerhead with the Delhi Chief Minister at several instances, today, said that there are gross-favoritism and nepotism within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Speaking for the first time, after his resignation, on his constant rift with the Delhi CM, at an interview to the India Today, the former Lt gov stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is inexperienced and arrogant because of the overwhelming majority of support he has.

Speaking of the constant disagreements with Arvind Kejriwal, during his two and a half years tenure, Najeeb Jung claimed that he tried to avoid conflicts with the Delhi CM and had never argued in public. The former Lt gov stated that all actions taken by him were on files and he had never spoken publicly.

On the committee formed by Jung as the Lt Gov to scrutinize 450 files passed by the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, Jung said that the action following observations that most decisions passed by the AAP government by the time he joined were taken wrongly. Jung also specified that the Delhi government sending the files for scrutiny also shows their admittance of fault. He further stated that the committee was directed to check the files on the basis of three factors – Decisions taken by the CM without informing the LG, where they should have, decisions taken by CM & cabinet without LG’s knowledge and decision taken by CM and cabinet which they shouldn’t have taken. He mentioned that among the 450 files, Jung had approved 170-180 files, remarking on each one of them, and had declined another 80 files.

Stressing on gross-favoritism and nepotism within the Delhi government, Najeeb Jung stated that the appointment of Satyendra Jain’s daughter was a biased decision. The former Delhi LG also stated that appointment of 80 workers, who were AAP members, by DCW chief Swati Maliwal was also based on gross-favoritism. He also said that several cases favoritism, nepotism and cheating had also been passed to the CBI and vigilance department.

Over his relation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, Najeeb Jung had clarified that he had never received any suggestion or advice from any Cabinet Ministers ever. He also stated that he had a smooth relation with former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit and stated that resolving disagreements with the former CM was easier than with Kejriwal.

Najeeb Jung also spoke about the controversies across the country on ‘triple-talak’ issues and said that the issue must be gradually resolved by members of the community and not the politicians.