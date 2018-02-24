Groom killed, bride injured in Odisha’s Balangir district as wedding gift explodes, probe underway

The incident occurred in Bolangir, Patnagarh district from the state of Odisha.

In a shocking incident that came to light from Odisha, a wedding gift received by a newly wedded couple exploded. The explosion cost the lives of two people including the groom. The incident occurred in Patnagarh, Balangir district in Odisha. In the incident, the grandmother of the groom also lost her life. The groom succumbed to his injuries while he was taken to the Burla hospital. The police have said that the investigation is underway. The newly wedded wife is said to be in a critical condition. The family members of the victims have stated that the bomb was received by the couple as a wedding gift.

The wedding took place on February 18 and the gift was also received by the couple on the same day. However. the blast took place when they opened it at their house five days later. As per the family members, the explosives were kept inside the gift packet which triggered the explosion. Sesadeba Bariha, the Sub Divisional Police Officer of Patnagarh, later confirmed that the family received the parcel in which the bomb was kept. The explosion happened when they opened the parcel. The police said that a dog squad and forensic team are conducting the investigation at the victim’s house where the explosion took place.

As soon as the blast took place the injured were taken to the Patnagarh hospital. However, as the health further declined the bride and the grandmother was moved to the Bolangir hospital. The elderly succumbed to her injuries at the hospital meanwhile the condition of the bride is still said to be critical. The groom, passed away while was taken to the Burla hospital.

Talking about the incident, Bolangir Chief District Medical Officer S Mishra said the elderly woman was declared “brought dead” at the Bolangir district headquarters hospital. ”The man injured in the blast also died at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela,” he added.

It is still not clear that what kind of explosive was used in the incident. Police is also trying to identify who gave the package to the couple.