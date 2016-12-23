Grievance Redressal Act working wonder in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that the state’s grievance redressal law has strengthened good governance as more than 78,000 complaints have been sorted out under the mechanism in nearly six months. (Reuters)

Bihar Public Grievance Redressal Act was launched on June 5 – the day ‘Loknayak’ Jayprakash Narayan started the “total revolution” in 1974 – and is only one of its kind in the country, Kumar said, addressing a Chetna Sabha here in the district headquarter of Kaimur as part of his Nishchay Yatra.

“In a short period since its launch in June, over 1.7 lakh complaints were registered under the Act, out of which 78,662 have been redressed,” he said highlighting impressive results of the legislation brought by his government.

Legislative Council Chairperson Awdesh Narayan Singh and a host of ministers including Jai Kumar Singh, Santosh Nirala, state police chief P K Thakur, Development Commissioner Shishir Sinha and district units chief of the three partners JD(U), RJD and Congress shared dais at the Chetna Sabha.

Lauding the results, the CM said “it is a step forward of the ‘Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhya Mantri” that he ran for 10 years after assuming power for the first time in 2005.

For implementation of the Act, “Lok Sikhayat Nivaran Kendra” (Public Grievances Redressal Centre) has been opened at district and sub-division levels across the state, where a person could submit his application and a complaint would be redressed in a fixed time-frame, he said.