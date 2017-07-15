Grenade hurled at CRPF patrol party in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir, one Jawan injured

The terrorist attack took place in Kulgam’s Laroo area.

One jawan has been reported injured in grenade attack on a CRPF patrol party which took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A suspect has also been apprehended from the spot, the interrogation is underway. The terrorist attack took place in Kulgam’s Laroo area. Meanwhile, another fierce gun battle is on with terrorists the Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The news of gun battle was confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid. Vaid told news agency ANI that the encounter is still going on but added that the name of the outfit is still unknown. While the attack in Tral is suspected to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed, the links of attackers in Kulgam are not yet known. “The encounter is still on. There was an input about a couple of militants in that area. The exact outfit is not known but most probably they are foreign militants. It must be Jaish-e-Mohammed,” Vaid told ANI.

Further inputs awaited