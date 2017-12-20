Greenpeace India hails National Clean Air Programme

Greenpeace India has hailed the National Clean Air Programme, saying it’s an important first step towards ensuring unpolluted air for the country’s people. (Image: Reuters)

Greenpeace India has hailed the National Clean Air Programme, saying it’s an important first step towards ensuring unpolluted air for the country’s people. Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the government has formulated the NCAP to tackle the increasing air pollution in the country. Welcoming the move by the Environment Ministry, Greenpeace India’s campaigner Sunil Dahiya said: “NCAP is an important first step towards ensuring clean air for India.”

He said it was imperative to have “measurable, focused and precise” targets with clear timelines and demonstrable accountability towards public health, to make the programme a national-level initative. The minister had said that the objective of the NCAP was to augment and evolve an effective ambient air quality monitoring network across India, besides ensuring a comprehensive management plan for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution.