Green power target to provide employment to 3L workers by 2022

A joint report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) said on Wednesday that as many as 3,31,210 full-time workers will be employed in the next five years to achieve India’s renewable energy goal of 175 GW by 2022. Solar and wind energy employed more than 21,000 people in India in FY17, and are expected to employ about 25,000 people in FY18, the report noted. “Solar power jobs will be well distributed across the country, while wind power jobs will be concentrated in a few states,” the report said. The report said that rooftop solar, which comprises only 12% of the total installed solar capacity, is more labour-intensive than other renewable energy variants, providing 24.72 full time jobs for every MW (jobs/MW) installed in comparison to 3.45 jobs/MW for ground-mounted solar and 1.27 jobs/MW for wind power.