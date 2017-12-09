Greater Noida double murder case: Why this boy killed his mother, sister with pizza cutter, scissors will shock you!

The gruesome double murder case in Greater Noida saw a major breakthrough today after the arrest of the 16-year-old boy, who emerged as the prime suspect in the murder of his 42-year-old mother and 11-year-old sister. (IE representational image)

He was traced to Varanasi on Friday and was brought to Noida today. He has, meanwhile, confessed to the crime, but why he committed such a horrendous crime will even shock you more. The boy has admitted to allegedly using a bat, pair of scissors and a pizza cutter to kill his mother and sister in their sleep as he was agitated over being scolded for studies. On Tuesday night, bodies of Anjali Agarwal and her daughter Kanika were found in their apartment in Greater Noida's Gaur City.

Both were brutally beaten and stabbed to death on Monday night as per reports. The boy was captured in the CCTV camera of the building at around 11.15 pm on Monday. He was absconding after the incident. Police suspect that the murders took place between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday, and their bodies were recovered on Tuesday night. Post-mortem examinations of the two bodies have revealed Anjali had seven injury marks on her head, while her daughter, Kanika, had five injury marks on her head.

Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Love Kumar was quoted saying to The Indian Express that the boy was spotted near the ghats in Varanasi and police teams from Noida brought him today. He said that his location was traced to Chandni Chowk area on December 5. On Thursday, police had issued a notice with details of the boy. The boy was spotted sitting quietly at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat and local boatmen suspected him to commit suicide and hence made a PCR call. Varanasi police IG Deepak Ratan was quoted saying by IE that locals spotted a forlorn and lost-looking boy at the ghats in the wee hours of the morning and informed the police. He also said that later it was found that he was a suspect in a double murder.

On Tuesday night, the bodies of both the women were discovered with their heads bludgeoned. They were attacked on face and neck with scissors and beaten with a cricket bat. Asked about the 16-year-old, SHO Sharma said that there has been no incident in the past which would have pointed to such behaviour.