Great news! Chennai included in UNESCO Creative Cities index; PM Modi says proud moment for India

Greetings are being showered on the city of Chennai after its inclusion in the list of UNESCO Creative Cities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, congratulated the city on its feat. “Congratulations to the people of Chennai on the city’s inclusion in the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its rich musical tradition. Chennai’s contribution to our rich culture is precious. This is a proud moment for India,” as per a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office account. Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also took to her Twitter account to congratulate the city. She wrote, “Congratulations Chennai-included in @UNESCO Creative Cities Network for your contribution to music. 3rd Indian city after Jaipur &Varanasi.” After the newly released list, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, now counts a total of 180 cities in 72 countries. Alba city in Italy tops the list of UNESCO creative cities.

In an official statement, Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, said, “These new designations showcase an enhanced diversity in city profiles and geographical balance, with 19 cities from countries not previously represented in the Network.” As per UNESCO’s official website, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in 2004 to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development. The rankings are based on the performance of the city in seven creative fields which include Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Music and Media Arts.