Micromax Canvas 2 priced at Rs11,999: Decent mid range smartphone

Micromax has brought back the Canvas 2, one of its most successful smartphones till date.

Homegrown device maker Micromax has brought back the Canvas 2, one of its most successful smartphones till date. It has introduced the 2017 edition of the bestseller, targeted to disrupt the mid-range smartphone segment. The Canvas 2 (2017) comes with a 5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. Company officials claim that the new Canvas2 is the first smartphone in its price segment with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes pre-bundled with Airtel 4G and one year of free 4G data and calling minutes at no additional cost. For customers, this means that they will enjoy free 1 GB 4G data per day and unlimited calling to any network in India for one year. We managed to get our hands on the device (Chrome Black variant) and here is our first impression. The first thing you will notice about Micromax Canvas 2 is its design. It has an ergonomic body and has been built for long working hours. The power button is conveniently located on the right along with the volume buttons. I found that it fits comfortably in one hand and has a sturdy, premium feel. Sporting a 2.5D Cover Glass with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Canvas 2 is said to give up to four times better performance in drop failure height than other glasses. Equipped with improved drop performance and better retained strength, the device also offers a high standard of optical sharpness and protects against screen damage.

The new Micromax device is powered by a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor; this ensures better quality graphics, multitasking and improved app performance. With an expandable memory of 64 GB, the phone boats 3 GB DDR3 RAM with large Capacity Rapid Access and has high density for compact storage and with 16 GB ROM. It comes with the latest Android Nougat OS and you can unlock the new Canvas 2 with just a touch, thanks to its advanced 360-degree identification fingerprint sensor. Probing further, the Canvas 2 comes with a strong 3050 mAh battery which will last upto 11 hours. On the camera front, it has a 13 MP rear camera with Flash; this works on different modes such as Bokeh, Panorama, HDR to enhance the superiority of the memorable moments. With a 5 MP selfie camera with wide angle lens that consists of F.20 Aperture, auto focus, 5P Lens, the smartphone will facilitate dynamic pictures with good amount of details. It is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) device and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G.

During the evaluation period, the Canvas 2 came across as a nifty device. It is amazingly fast, and the hardware ensures that switching between apps is swift and smooth. The call speaker has a nice warm tone and the user interface is smooth and easy to catch on. I found the quality of images taken with both the front and rear cameras to be satisfactory. All in all, a decent mid-range smartphone with a much better all-round performance.