Grand alliance of Opposition parties: Mamata Banerjee says ready to join hands with Congress and CPM to oust BJP in 2019

Yet again in an attempt to forge a grand alliance by the Opposition parties against the ruling government Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday indicated that in the greater interest to oust BJP in 2019, she is ready to partner with Congress and CPM at the national level despite their local rivalry in West Bengal. As per the report by The Indian Express, Banerjee favouring the induction of Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the united opposition camp, even suggested that Congress should drop its reservations and catch up with AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under the united Opposition.

Laying out the Opposition coordination plan, Banerjee was quoted as saying that all regional parties must lead their regions, while the Congress from the centre must help the regional parties. According to Banerjee, to bid BJP a farewell, all willing regional parties should be taken into confidence. She was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “All regional parties must lead their regions. And the Congress party from the centre must help the regional parties. Where the Congress is strong, we will help them. Where the regional parties are strong, then Congress is to help. That should be the policy, Then, I believe, in 2019, BJP can get a farewell.” She added that there is a need for a structured mechanism for coordination among the ‘grand alliance’ of opposition parties.

While replying to the question of whether there will be a leader to represent this alliance, Banerjee was quoted as saying that there must be a grand alliance and there must be a chairman. In the same tune, she also praised Congress president Sonia Gandhi and said that she is the hope for Congress party.