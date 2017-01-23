Graft probe against babus must conclude in 90 days: Government

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the rules have been amended to bring in more accountability and time-bound completion of every exercise in the course of governance. (PTI)

All departmental enquiries against IAS and IPS officers to probe corruption charges and other irregularities need to be concluded within a maximum period of 90 days, according to new rules framed by the government aimed at ensuring swift punishment to guilty.

The Ministry of Personnel has come out with fresh rules for enquiries against officers of all India services– Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS)– to provide for stage-wise specific time-lines for completion of the enquiries.

As per the amended rules, a time limit of six months has been fixed for completion of departmental enquiry and submission of report. In case it is not possible to complete the enquiry within six months for justifiable reasons to be recorded in writing, additional time limit not exceeding six months at one time can be granted by the Disciplinary Authority, thereby ensuring accountability for completion of enquiry.

Further, 30 days’ time-line has been fixed for delinquent officers to give their representation to the charge sheet which can be extended to not more than 30 days by the Disciplinary Authority and, in any case, no extension will be provided beyond 90 days, the new rules says.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the rules have been amended to bring in more accountability and time-bound completion of every exercise in the course of governance.

“The change is to ensure that the guilty is punished swiftly. This will also send a message to all employees that they need to perform up to expectation and without any acts of omission and commission,” Singh told PTI.

He said the change in rules will serve as stimulant for officers to perform and will certainly strengthen the culture of working within deadlines and time-lines without showing any slackness.

In order to check delay in completion of probe, the new rules have made it mandatory for an inquiry officer to submit its report within six months time.

However, the time-limit can be extended for a further period not exceeding six months at a time for any good and sufficient reasons.

Similarly, a period of 15 days has been provided to send a representation on the advice of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is the recruiting agency, regarding the penalty to be imposed on the delinquent officer and for such representation also, no extension will be provided beyond 45 days, the rules say.