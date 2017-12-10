Graft cases against Congress leaders will be reopened, says BS Yeddyurappa

Referring Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeting him because he was afraid of him, Yeddyurappa said Siddaramiah was “a kid” when compared to Modi. (Reuters)

BJP Karnataka president B S Yeddyurappa today said cases against Congress leaders who have been given a clean chit by the Anti-Corruption Bureau would be reopened if the party came to power after the assembly polls due next year. Addressing a public meeting here as part of the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivarthana Yatra, he alleged that the Siddaramaiah government had been misusing the ACB to register “false” cases against rivals and give clean chits to Congress leaders in cases of corruption. “As soon as the BJP returns to power, we will order reviews of all cases in which clean chits have been given, and order re-investigations. We will send the Congress leaders where they belong,” he said. Referring Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeting him because he was afraid of him, Yeddyurappa said Siddaramiah was “a kid” when compared to Modi.

“Why should Modi be scared of you,” he asked. He said the Congress does not even have the numbers to get the official opposition status in the Lok Sabha. The 75-day yatra, flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah on November 3, would cover all the 224 assembly constituencies in the state. Assembly polls in the state are due early next year, in which the BJP hopes to stage a comeback to power after five years.