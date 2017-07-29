GPS devices in taxis, auto-rickshaws soon

Global Positioning System (GPS) devices will be introduced in taxis and auto-rickshaws in the state for passengers’ safety, the Maharashtra Government today said. (Representative Image: IE)

Global Positioning System (GPS) devices will be introduced in taxis and auto-rickshaws in the state for passengers’ safety, the Maharashtra Government today said. Minister of State for Home Ranjeet Patil said in Legislative Assembly that GPS devices would be installed in these vehicles for passengers’ safety, on the lines of app-based cab service providers such as Ola and Uber. With GPS, movement of the vehicle can be tracked.

Earlier, raising the issue of passenger safety, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil demanded that GPS device should be made mandatory for taxis and auto-rickshaws. Several legislators raised the issue of plight of auto-rickshaw and taxi passengers in Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan Dombivli. Recently, an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly molested a a woman passenger in Thane.