Gowhar’s killing has strengthened government’s resolve to stamp out terrorism: Vijay Goel

The incident has further strengthened our resolve to stamp out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he said. (IE)

Union minister Vijay Goel said tonight that the killing of a BJP youth wing leader in Kashmir has strengthened the resolve of the government to stamp out terrorism from the state.

“It has further strengthened our resolve to stamp out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, instead of getting demoralised. These incidents cannot stop us,” Goel, a senior BJP leader, told reporters in Jammu.

The body of 30-year-old Gowhar Hussain Bhat, who was kidnapped by militants, was recovered from an orchard in Kiloora in Shopian district of south Kashmir yesterday with his throat slit.

Bhat, a resident of Bonagam in Shopian, 52 km from Srinagar, was the district president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

“Gowhar has joined the BJP two years ago. He was a strong youth leader of the party. We condemn his killing in a cowardly act by terrorists. BJP president Amit Shah has condemned and also expressed concern over the killing,” Goel said.

“Such terror incidents have taken place in the past, but they have not been able to demoralise the government and the BJP. Instead, such attacks strengthened our resolve,” he said in reply to a question whether it was an act to demoralise the BJP and the government.

The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics and Programme Implementation was here to review the progress of various central-sponsored projects in the state.

On the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the minister said, “We are giving them befitting and strong reply and will continue to do so if they do any mischief.”