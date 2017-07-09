Government to hold workshop for e-marketplace buyers and sellers

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the workshop to be held on July 11-12. (Photo:IE)

The government will hold a workshop here next week for buyers and sellers present on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as it looks to encourage departments and states to adopt the online platform. The GeM is an online platform that facilitates procurement of goods and services by all government departments and PSUs.The GeM is one of the most transformative steps to reimagine the procurement process, to bring in more accountability and efficacy in the system, National eGovernance Division CEO S Radha Chauhan said in an official statement.

“This workshop will engage with key stakeholders effectively to enhance its adoption by states specially and widely in general by both buyers in government and sellers in the market,” she added. Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the workshop to be held on July 11-12. Participation is expected from over 300 senior level officers, who handle procurement activities in the departments like Finance, Treasuries, IT and e-Governance and other departments that have major procurement activities. Besides, more than 250 major vendors on the GeM are expected to attend the workshop.