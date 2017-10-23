Government’s muscular approach over Kashmir has failed, says P Chidambaram

Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said that with the appointment of an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, the government has admitted that its “muscular approach” has failed in the state. (Image: PTI)

Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said that with the appointment of an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, the government has admitted that its “muscular approach” has failed in the state. “From no-talks to talks-with-all-stakeholders is a major victory for those who had strongly argued for a political solution in Jammu and Kashmir. With the appointment of an interlocutor, I hope the government has finally admitted muscular approach has failed,” he tweeted.

Chidambaram was reacting to Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s announcement of beginning a dialogue process in the state. The Home Minister also said the Centre had appointed former Intelligence Bureau Director Dineshwar Sharma as its interlocutor with a mandate to talk to “anyone he wants to”.