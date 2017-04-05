Government working on policy for data security: DIPP Secretary

On providing the last-mile connectivity in far-flung areas, Abhishek pointed out that the government has expedited the process of connecting 150,000 gram panchayats with broadband services. (Reuters)

The central government is in the process to draft a policy to address issues such as data security, storage and privacy which would enable smart manufacturing, a senior government official said on Tuesday. According to Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, for smooth transition to “Industry 4.0” and “smart manufacturing”, the central government was working on a policy, which addresses issues such as data security, data storage and privacy.

Abhishek informed about the new policy during his address at ‘Digital Economy Commission Meeting’ organised by International Chamber of Commerce, the Indian affiliate of the Paris based International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and an associate body of Ficci.

On providing the last-mile connectivity in far-flung areas, Abhishek pointed out that the government has expedited the process of connecting 150,000 gram panchayats with broadband services.