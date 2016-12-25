Government wanted to debate parties’ funding in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

Speaking in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “I wish there was a discussion in Parliament on funding for political parties.” (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he wanted a debate in Parliament on donations being given to political parties but it could not take place. Speaking in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “I wish there was a discussion in Parliament on funding for political parties.”

He added that rumours were being spread on funding for political parties. “Law is the same for everyone, whether it is individual, organisation or a party,” he said.

The Prime Minister, however, added that amid the disruptions, something good also happened, and thanked the members of Parliament for passage of the disability bill.

“This time Parliament session was the reason of people’s dismay. People expressed anger against the disruption, so did the President and Vice-President,” said the Prime Minister.

“The disability bill was passed and for that I thank all MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Divyangs (disabled),” he added.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014, was passed in Parliament in the winter session.