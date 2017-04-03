Government trying to find middle path on liquor sale ban on highways

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma said the government is consulting legal experts and mulling to find a middle path within the legal framework. (IE)

With the Supreme Court ordering complete ban on sale of alcohol at all hotels and restaurants which are situated within 500 metres of the national and state highways, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma on Monday said the government is consulting legal experts and mulling to find a middle path within the legal framework.

After meeting a group of hoteliers, Sharma said, “I have listened to the concerns of some hoteliers who have their hotels situated along the national highways. We will consult our legal expert and try to find a middle path on this.”

Sharma, while admitting that the states hold exclusive jurisdiction on the subject of alcohol, said that he would hold discussion with states and refer hotelier concerned to take necessary action. The Supreme Court earlier on Thursday reserved its order on banning off liquor vends on state and national highways.

Hearing a batch of petitions seeking modification of its December 2016 order banning liquor outlets within 500 metres of state and national highways across the country, the apex court bench, headed by, Chief Justice Khehar reserved the order.

Several states, including Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana and various others had told the apex court that 500-metre distance is much higher and should be reduced.