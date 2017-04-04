Government to use SECC-2011 census data to identify beneficiaries

The decision to use the SECC-2011 data was taken after the Sumit Bose Committee in its report favoured using the same for rural development schemes, they said. (PTI)

Adopting a targeted approach for poverty eradication, the Centre has decided to use the SECC 2011 census instead of BPL data for selecting beneficiaries of state-run social welfare schemes. The Central government believes that it would be able to weed out undeserving beneficiaries by using the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data instead of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) method, sources said. SECC-2011 data is at present being used in the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Grameen (PMAY-G), under which the government provides funds to homeless and those who stay in mud houses, to construct houses.

The decision to use the SECC-2011 data was taken after the Sumit Bose Committee in its report favoured using the same for rural development schemes, they said. The Committee was formed to study the validity and efficiency of the 2011 census data in identifying the poor. The 2011 caste census data will also be used for the National Social Assistance Programme (to pay pension to rural poor) and the National Rural Livelihood Mission, sources said.

Also Watch:

Earlier, BPL data was used for both schemes to estimate the number of poor. The SECC 2011 census ranks households based on their socio economic status to enable state governments to prepare a list of families living below the poverty line in rural and urban areas. The census was carried out by respective state/Union Territory governments with the financial and technical support from the Centre.