Government to set up national rail academy for training in rail security

The National Academy of Railway Security, a first of its kind in the country, will come up on 33 cares of land in Vijaywada in Andhra. (PTI)

A national academy for training in railway security will soon be set up by the government keeping in mind the threat to the public transporter. Besides the railways will also speed up the creation of an advanced commando training facility for Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. “Both these institutions will come up in Andhra Pradesh and we have identified land for the purpose,” said a senior Railway Ministry official.

The National Academy of Railway Security, a first of its kind in the country, will come up on 33 cares of land in Vijaywada in Andhra, as a centre of excellence in providing training in rail-related security for railway security personnel of India (GRP/RPF) as well as abroad. Railways have also earmarked 244 acres of land for setting up a Commando Training Centre for RPF in Andhra for which work has already been started.

In view of increased threat perception in the recent past, there is a need for in-house facility for commando training of RPF/RPSF personnel, he said. In fact, the proposal for setting up such commando training institute has been already approved by Parliament in 2015. Setting up of one Commando Training Centre has also been approved for RPF under works programme of railways.

Also watch:

The matter is under process and eforts are being made for early setting up of Commando Training centre, he said. Railways have undertaken several measures to strengthen safety and security at rail premises. Currently, about 1300 trains on an average are escorted by Railway Protection Force in addition to 2,200 trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different states daily. A security helpline number ‘182’ has been operational at all zonal railways to enable all rail passengers including women in distress to seek security-related assistance round-the-clock. RPF holds regular coordination meetings with State Police at all levels to ensure proper registration and investigation of

A security helpline number ‘182’ has been operational at all zonal railways to enable all rail passengers including women in distress to seek security-related assistance round-the-clock. RPF holds regular coordination meetings with State Police at all levels to ensure proper registration and investigation of crime by GRP.