Government to offer scholarship to philately enthusiasts

Communications Minister Manoj Sinha. (PTI)

The postal department will launch annual scholarship of Rs 6,000 to school students pursuing philately as their hobby on eve of the Children’s Day, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said today. “Every year we organise stamp design contest on the eve Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary to encourage interest of children in philately. Now the Department of Posts has decided to do something more. We will now grant Deen Dayal SPARSH scholarship as reward to select students having interest in philately,” Sinha said while launching the new scheme. The minister said that every scholarship of Rs 6,000 per annum will be given by circle post office every year to 40 students in each circle or state. “We will expand this scheme gradually to involve more schools and children. The amount will also be increased as business of DoP increases,” Sinha said.

The DoP will launch advertisement for the scheme soon and reach out to schools for nominations. The scholarship will be granted to students from November 14, 2018 onwards. Children studying in class 6-9 are eligible for the scholarship, DoP Secretary AN Nanda said.