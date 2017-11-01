Government to hold exam for National Science talent search on app

In a bid to boost science and technology learning among students, the government will hold a nationwide science talent search examination through mobile application, (Reuters)

In a bid to boost science and technology learning among students, the government will hold a nationwide science talent search examination through mobile application, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said today. “91,000 students have registered (for national science talent examination) and we will be having examinations in 2078 centres across the country. For the first time in the world, we are going to have app based examination with such a large number of people,” minister of state for electronics and IT Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam said while launching the mobile app Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM). The app will be used for National Science Talent Search examination to be held on November 26.

Alphons, who also holds portfolio of MoS (independent charge) for Tourism, said the children at present study by heart every word and reproduce the same in examination to get full marks which will not result in making India a country of “young bright and talented children”. “We want to change all that. We want students to use digital technology, to learn science, about India and famous people who have made science popular. Understand, analyse, use your brains to come to conclusion. That is why we are having this sciene talent examination across country,” Alphons said. The VVM app will be available on Android and Apple’s iOS platform. Students appearing for the examination will have to register on the mobile app and will need to visit authorised centre to take the test. The app will disconnect and free other applications of mobile or laptop once the examination starts. “The examination will be conducted in two sections – junior classes which is class 6-8 and senior classes comprising students from class 9-12. The syllabus for the test is available online. Every student will be assessed based on class based performance,” Vigyan Prasar, Scientist Arvind C Ranade said.

He said that the app will assess students knowledge as well as their intelligence. “If a class 6 students answers question meant for class 8 students than that will be used for assessing his intelligence. Winners will get recognition, cash prize and government sponsored trip to science labs in the country and even abroad,” Ranade said. Winners at state level from each class will get cash prize of Rs 10,000, runner up Rs 7,000 and second runner up Rs 5,000 and at national the amount will be Rs 25,000 for the winner, Rs 15,000 for runner up and Rs 10,000 for second runner up. “There will be certificate given to winners at all levels starting from the district level and mementos will be given at state and national level,” Ranade said.