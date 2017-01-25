Government to come out with law to manage cricket: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi tells Supreme Court

The apex court is considering names to manage the BCCI’s regular affairs after the removal of its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke on January 2. (PTI)

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Centre is planning to come out with a legislation for the administration of cricket in India. The apex court was informed this at a time when it is considering names to manage the BCCI’s regular affairs after the removal of its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke on January 2, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

While stressing that the apex court’s judgment on replacing the top laevel with a panel of administrators will have ramifications on the status of BCCI globally, the AG pointed out that the game will be affected in case the autonomy of the board and state associations is not recognised.

Rohatgi, while arguing for Services, Railways and Association of Indian Universities added that the top court would have to look at the repercussions of its order that were bound to affect the autonomy of the cricket board and state associations.

Upon hearing this, the bench led by Justice Dipak Misraasked the law officer whether they were contemplating to bring a legislation on the issue. “Yes..we could…we are still mulling,” replied the AG.

The bench, which comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, also observed that the Centre did not seemed to be certain about the effect of its proposed law. “From your submission, it appears that if you bring a legislation, you also are not sure what impact it will have on the international arena,” it told Rohatgi.

Rohatgi, submitted that if the State were to take over the BCCI, it will have international ramifications and therefore, the issue was tricky. “ICC rules require the government not to interfere with certain crucial aspects of administration of the BCCI and it must remain that way. At the end of the day, such bodies must have some autonomy,” he added.