Government starts process to revise visa format to capture applicant’s crime details: Kiren Rijiju

The government has started the process to revise visa format to capture the applicant’s crime details including child abuse, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said at present, no provision for declaring record of criminal prosecution is in place in the existing visa forms.

“The government has initiated steps to revise visa format to capture the applicant’s crime details including child abuse. However, as per visa manual, a person convicted of criminal offences is not eligible for entry into India,” he said in a written reply.