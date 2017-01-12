Government receives green signal to take over don Dawood Ibrahim’s property

he order passed by the court dismissed their appeals and declared that possession of the building as well as the guesthouse by them was illegal.(IE)

The Government’s move to take over, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s property was cleared by The Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property Under the acts of Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators. In 2002 and 2005 the Government had seized Ibrahim’s property about which Iqbal Kaskar had moved the the Mumbai High Court in 2015. He claimed that the Dambarwal building which was seized, was owned by his mother Amina Bi.

There were 27 people who had claimed to have been the ‘long term tenants’ of Dambarwal Building and Shabnmam Guest House. The order passed by the court dismissed their appeals and declared that possession of the building as well as the guesthouse by them was illegal.

Possession of the building was acquired with money from illegal activities, the Tribunal said. But the occupants of the building claimed that since they were paying rent to Amina Bi for their stay, they cannot be ousted from the premises.

The order passed also said that none of its owners (Amina Bi, Hasina Parkar nor Dawood) could produce evidence to prove that the building was purchased through legitimate sources.

During the court proceedings it was also concluded that the property was purchased with the illegal funds of Dawood Ibrahim, though it was held in the name of Amina Bi too was the actual owner of the buildings.