Government push for e-vehicles: From no permits to fast- charging stations, here is new plan for mass shift to e-mobility. (Reuters)

Government push for e-vehicles: The government has come out with a new scheme to promote e-vehicles. As per Indian Express reports, no permits will be required for commercial electric vehicles (EVs), charging stations will be set-up by state-owned power utilities and a plan to swap drained batteries of e-buses with fully- charged ones at depots across key metros. These are some key characteristics of the government ‘s ambitious schemes for a mass shift to electric vehicles by the year 2030. As per the report, these key points are likely to be implemented in conjunction with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan that aims to get six-seven million electric vehicles on the roads by 2020.

The push of electric vehicle is in line with the global trend. Recently, France announced that it will stop the manufacturing of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040. The high-end carmakers Volvo said that it will only make fully electric or hybrid cars from 2019. Meanwhile, Norway, which has the usage of electric cars in the world, has set a target of authorizing the only sale of electric or plug-in hybrid cars by 2025. The Netherlands also has suggested ban from 2025 on petrol and diesel vehicles.

According to Indian Express, India’s EV policy push builds on the basic groundwork that has been completed under the government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles, or FAME India scheme, especially in areas of technology development and charging infrastructure. According to an official involved in the initiative, there are two milestones: a near-term 2020 target for getting at least 6 million electric vehicles on the road, and a 2030 target for going all-electric in terms of new car sales.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Principal Advisor, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy and proessor, IIT Mardras while talking to Indian Express said,”Unfortunately, I cannot speak till things are formalized.” He is one the member of the group of officers who are working with a minsterial group on the push of e-vehicles.

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power generation utility, has been directed to work on a blueprint fro setting up charging stations, while other energy public sector undertakings would also be roped in to set up charging infrastructure across major metros.

The objective is to lower the cost of setting up charging stations to about Rs 1 lakh per unit from the current cost which is around Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to the report, For mass transport vehicles such as buses, a proposal to sell electric vehicles without batteries, alongside a policy of leasing of batteries and the swapping of used ones at depots along bus routes, could lower prices of these vehicles by as much as 50 per cent.

According to Indian Express, in a report released on Friday, policy think-tank Niti Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute, a Colorado-based company had recommeneded to encourage efficient new vehicles by setting up,”a manufacturer consortium for batteries, common components, and platforms to develop battery cell technologies and packs and to procure common components for Indian original equipment manufacturers”.