Government promoting ‘less cash’ society, fully ‘cashless’ not possible or intended, says Manohar Parrikar

Backing the demonetisation policy implemented by the Narendra Modi government and the promotion of digital transaction in the country following the ban on notes, Union Minister Manohar Parrikar, today, said that the BJP government is not aiming towards a cashless society but are trying to build a ‘less-cash’ society. The Defense Minister claimed that post demonetisation, 26,000 people had sensitized in various forums, around 600 POS machine terminals established and 2,700 vendors had gone on UPI apps.

Parrikar had partially credited lotus from Goa’s famous Carambolim lake for his first-ever victory from Panaji in the 1994 Assembly polls.

“There is importance to Carambolim lake. When I was contesting for the first time from Panaji…on the day of election, at around 4.30 in the morning, a group of workers came to Carambolim lake (which is generally filled with lotus which is also BJP’s poll symbol).

“They jumped in the lake and returned with sacks full of lotus. Then when the polling was on, they gave lotus to voters before they went to exercise their franchise. I feel I got at least 500 additional votes because of this,” he added.

Earlier in the day, amid talks of the grand alliance for upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today had a dig at the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, saying demonetisation by Narendra Modi has left them in no condition to contest on their own strength.

“Demonetisation has caused such a powerful impact that none of these parties could be able to contest the UP Assembly polls independently,” Parrikar told reporters in response to a query over the talks about formation of ‘Mahagatbandhan’ with SP, Congress and RLD as its constituents.

Parrikar said demonetisation of high value currency notes has curbed “several illegal activities” in the country.

“People may be facing some problems due to demonetisation, but the common man is ready to face such problems, given the good impact of this move in the long run,” the BJP leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)