Government plans to open new post offices in 2017-18

Sinha said the Department of Posts takes action, from time to time, to induct technology and upgrade the system to cater to the growing market requirements and to increase revenue earnings. (Image Source: PTI)

The government plans to open 81 sub-post offices and 100 branch post offices during the current financial year under the “Rural Business & Access to Postal Network” scheme, parliament was informed on Wednesday. Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that, under the scheme, the Department of Posts also plans to open 66 branch post offices during the current financial year by creation of new post offices in 32 worst affected Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-hit districts in the country.

He said out of 25,350 post offices in the various states of the country, 25,348 are computerised. Sinha said the Department of Posts takes action, from time to time, to induct technology and upgrade the system to cater to the growing market requirements and to increase revenue earnings. He said the increase or revision of rates of postal products and services is an ongoing exercise carried out from time to time and that there is no proposal to increase the rates of premium business development products at present.