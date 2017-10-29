Government plans mega event to mark Entrepreneurship Day on November 9

The National Entrepreneurship Awards instituted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be presented on November 9 as part of the celebrations.

In a bid to augment the business ecosystem, the government plans to celebrate November 9 as the National Entrepreneurship Day and hold events and activities dedicated to the prospective entrepreneurs of the country. The mega celebrations will be based around the theme “Catalysing a cultural shift in youth entrepreneurship,” official sources told PTI. “The move is aimed at imparting further momentum to the thrust laid on entrepreneurship by the government. We want to utilise this opportunity to encourage more youth to become entrepreneurs and job creators,” said a senior official. Moreover, all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have been requested to align their already existing entrepreneurship related events around the theme to celebrate the National Entrepreneurship Day.

The National Entrepreneurship Awards instituted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be presented on November 9 as part of the celebrations. The awards seek to recognise and honour entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship ecosystem builders for their outstanding efforts.