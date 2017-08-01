Government not serious about Backward Classes bill: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Reuters)

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday accused the government of not being serious about the passage of the Constitution amendment bill that sought to confer constitutional status on the Backward Classes Commission, which failed to muster in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. “Congress and opposition parties supported OBC Bill. Government should have gracefully accepted amendments that strengthened the Bill,” he said in a tweet.

The government on Monday suffered an embarrassment in the Rajya Sabha when it could not ensure passage of a bill to give constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission, with the opposition succeeding in amending an important provision.

Criticizing the government, the former Finance Minister said the amendments had been there with the upper House for several days but the government did not engage the opposition to work out an agreement.

“Government was totally unprepared and nonchalant. Did not even have full strength!” Chidambaram wrote. “Constitution Amendment is serious business. Government not at all serious.”